Death Cafe movement is coming to Palmerston North

The Death Cafe movement is heading to Manawatū with the first meeting on June 17.

Creating a space to talk about death is the aim of the group, says facilitator Aingie Miller, who wants to take the discomfort out of conversations.

“I believe that the more that we talk about death, the more comfortable we become.”

Describing New Zealand as a “death denial country”, Miller says talking helps people feel prepared for their own death or somebody close to them.

The Death Cafe movement was established in the UK by Jon Underwood in 2011, with the movement spreading to 85 countries.

Underwood was inspired by his Buddhist beliefs and the Swiss cafe mortel movement to create spaces to talk about death and dying. Read more

