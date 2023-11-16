The mayor of Sorrento, a town on Italy’s Amalfi coast, says new measures to ban erotic goods stores and cannabis shops in the city centre are to ensure the safety of everyone, including the elderly.

“Think about ladies of a certain age who go to Mass,” said Coppola, who was elected in 2020 as part of a conservative coalition. “With a sex shop in the vicinity, they might have felt under-protected. Who do you think they’d blame for that?

Coppola insisted, that he hadn’t acted under any pressure from the local church, led by Archbishop Francesco Alfano of Sorrento – Castellammare di Stabia.

“I just used my brain,” Coppola said. “We Sorrentines live our sexuality in reality, as protagonists. We don’t need phalluses exposed in a window.”

However, the Amalfi Coast is one of Italy’s most famous and luxurious tourist destinations, so the implementation of new measures may be driven by a desire to maintain its appeal to high-end visitors. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.