Vatican: No active coronavirus cases among employees

The Vatican said Saturday the city state no longer has any active positive cases among employees, after a 12th person had tested positive in early May.

According to the director of the Holy See press office, Matteo Bruni, as of June 6 there are no longer any coronavirus cases among Vatican and Holy See employees.

“This morning, the last person reported as sick in the past few weeks also tested negative for COVID-19,” Bruni said. “From today, there are no cases of positivity to coronavirus among employees of the Holy See and in Vatican City State.”

The Vatican found its first confirmed case of the coronavirus March 6. In early May, Bruni reported that a 12th positive case among employees had been confirmed. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.