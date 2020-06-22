  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New WikiBible Lets Anyone Edit The Scriptures

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Utilising Wikipedia’s tried-and-true method of letting anyone in the world edit its content, so you know it’s reliable, a new WikiBible will let anyone edit the inspired Scriptures.

The online Bible can be edited on the fly by anyone on the planet, with no login required. Read more

