Caritas Aotearoa NZ Lent Appeal funds down 30 per cent on past years

Amid the pandemic, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand managed to raise some $683,000 during its 2020 Lent Appeal, a figure that is more than 30 per lower than the amounts they raised in recent years.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand director Julianne Hickey said, in the past, the Lent Appeal raised $1million. Read more in NZCAtholic

