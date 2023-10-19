Caritas Australia launches Gaza Appeal to support displaced families

Following a series of surprise attacks against Israel by Hamas on Oct 7, hundreds of military air strikes have been launched across the Gaza Strip as a form of retaliation by the Israeli government.

The UN reports that Gaza’s entire population is being deprived of electricity, water, fuel supplies, food, and medicine.

Ongoing bombardments and shelling have destroyed homes, hospitals and essential water and sanitation infrastructure, with growing fears that Gaza will soon run out of drinkable water. Hospitals are packed with injured people and running desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

An estimated 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza with immediate food, shelter, health, and psychosocial needs. Even before these attacks, 8 out of 10 people relied on international aid.

