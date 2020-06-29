  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Children are told to plan own funeral as homework

Monday, June 29th, 2020

A school has been forced to apologise after it told pupils to plan their own funeral as homework during the lockdown.

Parents reacted angrily after they found out St Paul’s Catholic School in Leicester had assigned year eight pupils the morbid task. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: