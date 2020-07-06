Third Catholic priest ends life in India in 10 days

In the third such incident in India in 10 days, a Catholic priest was found dead in his residence in Tuticorin Diocese in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state.

Father Xavier Alwin, 36, was found in his room within the premises of a diocesan-run school in Thoothukudi district on July 1. He was a teacher at the school.

Bishop Stephen Antony Pillai of Tuticorin said police recovered a suicide note saying the priest was “frustrated.”

The bishop said he was unaware of the cause of “frustration that led him to take the extreme step.” Tuticorin is the anglicized name for Thoothukudi.

“The police are investigating the case. We will know the reasons after that,” he told UCA News. Read more

