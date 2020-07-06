  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Māori women imprisoned without conviction nearly doubled after law change

Monday, July 6th, 2020

Almost half of the women imprisoned in New Zealand have not been convicted of the crime that is keeping them behind bars.

A sweeping 2013 law change designed to create greater bail hurdles for violent offenders has had an outsize effect on women, and Māori women in particular. Continue reading

