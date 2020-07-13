ChildFund, NZ govt target Pacific youth well-being

The charity ChildFund has gone into partnership with the New Zealand government to improve well-being in the Asia Pacific region.

The $NZ11.2 million ‘Impact programme,’ to which New Zealand’s foreign ministry will contribute about $NZ8.6 million, targets children, youth and their families in Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Solomon Islands over the next five years. Read more

