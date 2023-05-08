Nearly half of world’s child brides are in South Asia

South Asia faces the daunting task of eliminating child marriages as the region is home to nearly half of the world’s child brides, says a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report.

South Asian countries account for 290 million or 45 percent of the total of 640 million child brides globally, according to the report released on May 1.

South Asia is followed by sub-Saharan Africa with 20 percent child brides, East Asia and the Pacific at 15 percent, and Latin America and the Caribbean at 9 percent, the report said.

The report used data collected from women aged 20 to 24 who were married before 18.

UNICEF, in its report, stated that the current rate of decline in the practice of child marriage was insufficient to achieve the target of eliminating it by 2030.

