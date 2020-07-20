Republican Christians targeted in new ad using Bible, to turn on Trump

Republican Christian voters are being called on in a new political advertisement to turn against Donald Trump this November, arguing the president’s rhetoric and actions are out of step with their faith.

The ad, released on Tuesday (July 14), features several self-identified Republicans discussing Trump and his presidency as a piano softly plays the hymn “Amazing Grace” in the background.

The speakers juxtapose Trump’s rhetoric and behavior — such as video of him bragging about sexual assault in 2005 and retweeting a video in June of a supporter shouting “white power” — alongside appeals to Christian teaching and Scripture. Read more

