Vatican Library introduces new and improved searchable website

While the Vatican Library remains closed to the greater public due to the coronavirus pandemic, its website has been complete retooled to make it more accessible and easier for scholars and amateur researchers to use.

The library’s prefect, Msgr. Cesare Pasini told Vatican News that the revamped website, www.vaticanlibrary.va, was inaugurated on July 16 to serve researchers who, because of the lockdown, have not been able to visit the library in person. On June 1, the library reopened to only a small number of scholars each day.

In the interview with Vatican News, Pasini said that developing a “modern and up-to-date tool” that is “at the service of visitors” would help fulfill Pope Francis’ goal of “reaching the peripheries.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.