  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Euthanasia referendum: Why Hospice NZ went to court over law

Thursday, August 6th, 2020

When Hospice NZ reviewed the End of Life Choice Act, they were deeply concerned with the lack of clarity and detail when it came to the potential application of the End of Life Choice law.

Following legal advice, Hospice NZ took an unprecedented action to seek clarity from the High Court on how the act could work, should it pass into law. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,