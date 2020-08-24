Immigrant raped wife because he believed sex was her ‘duty’ under Sharia Law

A Sudanese immigrant has been sentenced to four years jail after he used Sharia Law as an excuse to rape his wife.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, forced himself onto his now ex-wife at their Perth home in 2012, the Western Australian District Court heard.

Prosecutor Joel Grinceri said the man believed he was entitled to sex under religious law, The West Australian reported.

‘He went on to say that under Sharia Law it was essentially his wife’s religious legal duty to agree to have sex with him whenever he wanted it.’ Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.