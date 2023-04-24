China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term

A Chinese citizen journalist who was imprisoned for three years after a secret trial for reporting on the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan City will be released at the end of this month after completing his jail term, says a report.

Fang Bin disappeared on Feb 1, 2020, after he live-streamed the pandemic situation from healthcare facilities and funeral homes in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were reported, and remained traceless for the past three years, Radio Free Asia reported on April 18.

The police had informed Fang’s family of his upcoming release on April 30, but did not inform them about the details of his conviction, said an unnamed source.

“Fang Bin was sentenced in secret by the Jiang’an District People’s Court to more than three years’ imprisonment,” the source said.

