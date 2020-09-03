Prepare for the Election: Reflect on Catholic social teaching

With this year’s General Election approaching, voters are preparing and reflecting on who to vote for.

Catholic social teaching is an essential body of thought that offers some insight on how to think about today’s social issues.

Social Justice Week runs from 6-12 September and is based on the theme of Catholic social teaching.

Caritas has created resources for parishes and communities and resources for schools that explore the principles of Catholic social teaching.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to learn more about how Catholic social teaching is so relevant to what we face in the world in 2020,” said Julianne Hickey, the director of Caritas Aotearoa.

“The Church’s teachings are a rich treasure that helps us to apply Gospel values such as love, peace, justice, compassion and community to today’s issues, enabling us to work towards building a just and fair society,” she said.

The theme for the resources is Easy as CST: Unlocking the Church’s Potential/Māmā Noa, Pēnei i te CST: Te Tuku i ngā Pūmanawa o te Hāhi kia Whai Hua.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are facing a time of challenge and change.

Pope Francis recently said, “We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other. On this boat…are all of us.”

Parish and community resources are available to download.

Click here to learn about nine core principles of Catholic social teaching that guide our work, and how different communities are practicing them.

Click here to download school resources. Pages have been organised in different ways to help teachers and students use them in different ways. Pages have been arranged based on the relevant CST principle and also by type

