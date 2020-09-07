Kiwi lecturer takes on US philosopher

In 2006, lecturer in philosophy at Te Kupenga – Catholic Theological College Fr John Owens, SM, set about reading everything he could about American philosopher Richard Rorty. The Kiwi academic ended up publishing a book in 2019.

The book, “Rorty, Religion and Metaphysics” was launched on August 5, at the Catholic Theological College on Ponsonby Road, Auckland. Read more in NZCatholic

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.