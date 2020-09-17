Philippines: Diocese plants 60000 trees in one day

Thousands of priests and religious, families, young people and children, planted more than 60000 trees on Sunday, in parishes across the Diocese of Tagbilaran, in the central Philippine province of Bohol as part of their Season of Creation.

Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran said they planted a variety of fruit-bearing and hardwood trees.

The initiative was one of many activities of the Philippine Catholic Church during the worldwide ecumenical Season of Creation, from September 1 to October 4. The Church in the Philippines has extended the period by a week to October 11. Read more

