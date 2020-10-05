Emmanuel Macron denounces Islamists’ politico-religious project in France

In a key speech, the French President Emmanuel Macron has outlined plans to halt the growing influence of radical Islamists in France, warned that some were pursuing an organised “politico-religious” project in sports clubs and youth groups to indoctrinate youngsters and adopting separatist behaviour in some workplaces.

Speaking in Les Mureaux, north west of Paris where there is a large Muslim population, the president’s theme was that Islamists, who have a political agenda, were the enemies of mainstream Muslims and were infiltrating numerous aspects of ordinary life.

Wahhabi and Salafist strands of Islam, originally simply spiritual, had become radicalised and many of their adherents no longer accept French laws, he stated. Read more

