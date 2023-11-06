Plans to enshrine abortion in French Constitution alarm bishops

Archbishop Pierre d’Ornellas, head of the bioethics working group of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF), has expressed “grave concern” over President Emmanual Macron’s recent announcement that abortion rights should be enshrined in France’s Constitution.

“We are facing a real social question! It’s as if we didn’t know how to approach it, and so, in order not to discuss it, to debate it, we put it in the Constitution,” the archbishop told Vatican News on October 30, a day after Macron made his comments.

“This appears to be an admission of weakness in our ability to calmly debate the subject of abortion,” added the 70-year-old d’Ornellas, who has been archbishop of Rennes since 2006.

