Priest jailed for vandalizing US Navy Base

A judge has sentenced a priest to federal prison for illegal entry and vandalism of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in St. Mary’s, Georgia.

US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Stephen Michael Kelly, 71, of Massachusetts, to 33 months in federal prison.

The judge also ordered Kelly, who has a long history of arrests during anti-war protests, to pay $33,503.51 in restitution.

A jury found Kelly, along with six other defendants, guilty on charges of Conspiracy, Destruction of Property on a Naval Installation, Depredation of Government Property, and Trespass.

He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

