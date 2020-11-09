Palmerston North still waiting for new bishop to replace Charles Drennan

Palmerston North is still without a new Catholic bishop, a year after the resignation of Charles Drennan.

Drennan, the former bishop of the Palmerston North diocese, resigned in October last year after an investigation into a complaint made by a young woman about behaviour of a sexual nature.

Cardinal John Dew of Wellington has been looking after Palmerston North in an interim capacity, but a full-time replacement hasn’t been appointed.

A spokesman for the Catholic Church said Pope Francis appointed all bishops and there was no timeframe for the appointment. Read more

