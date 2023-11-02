Papal ambassador to New Zealand ‘stable’ after serious stoke

On 29 October the papal ambassador to New Zealand, His Excellency Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, suffered a severe stroke.

Asking prayers for His Excellency, Catholic Communications says the 66-year old’s condition is now stable.

Rugambwa is Pope Francis’ Nuncio (ambassador ) to New Zealand, Fiji, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Naru, Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands, Micronesia and Apostolic delegate to the Pacific Ocean.

This is his fourth year in this role after the Pope appointed him Nuncio on 29 March 2019.

Rugambwa ‘s responsibilities

Rugambwa‘s responsibilities include recommending to Cardinal Luis Tagle in Rome those priests who would be suitable for appointment as bishops.

The Cardinal leads the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelisation.

In this regard, Rugambwa‘s term as the Pope’s ambassador has been demanding.

Not long after his arrival, Rugambwa faced the resignation of high-profile Palmerston North bishop Charles Drennan. It took him over four years to find a replacement.

In between times, Auckland’s Bishop Patrick Dunn retired. Bishop Steve Lowe from the Hamilton Diocese replaced him.

Lowe’s move to Auckland left a gap in Hamilton, while Palmerston North’s vacancy needed filling as well.

New Zealand bishops stressed

Thankfully, the four-year wait is now over and both vacancies have been filled. Not without some urging, which involved the remaining New Zealand Catholic bishops going public about their concerns.

Two new bishops were desperately needed for the Palmerston North and Hamilton dioceses, they said.

Their voices were heard, and one – John Adams – was recently ordained Bishop of Palmerston North.

At Adams’ ordination, presiding bishop Steve Lowe, Bishop of Auckland – who is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Hamilton diocese – light-heartedly reminded the that the Hamilton diocese also needs a new bishop.

In a matter of weeks, the Church announced Richard Laurenson as Bishop-elect.

Pallium ceremony to go ahead

As the papal ambassador, Rugambwa was scheduled on Sunday to present Archbishop Paul Martin with his Pallium from Pope Francis.

The Pallium is a distinctive garment given to archbishops and bishops with metropolitan jurisdiction.

It does not elevate the archbishop’s status. Rather, it shows a tangible representation of the unity between Rome and the local church.

Initially, Rugambwa’s hospitalisation led authorities to advise postponing the presentation.

However, a later communication says the Pallium presentation should proceed this coming Sunday, 5 November, as scheduled.

Sources

NZCBC Communications

Wikipedia

CathNews

CathNews

CathNews

News category: New Zealand.