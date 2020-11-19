Catholic institutions lead in divestment from fossil fuels

As the climate crisis rages around the world, many of the world’s governments continue to cling to energy sources of the past.

But faith institutions around the world aren’t waiting for change. They’re committing to a brighter and cleaner future.

Together, they’re acting out their values and showing the world once more that faith institutions are committed to a safer future powered by the clean energy economy.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, said, “The economic power of faiths, turned to responsible investments and the green economy, can be a major driver of positive change, and an inspiration to others, as we rebuild better.”

Catholic institutions make up 42 of the 47 commitments in Monday’s announcement.

News category: News Shorts, World.