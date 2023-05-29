  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Global solar investment set to surpass oil spending

Monday, May 29th, 2023

Global solar investment is projected to outpace oil spending for the first time in 2023, with China leading the way, a report by an energy watchdog said.

An estimated US$400 billion will be allocated to solar energy this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday in its annual world energy investment report.

“About $2.8 trillion is set to be invested globally in energy in 2023, of which more than $1.7 trillion is expected to go to clean technologies — including renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps,” the Paris-based agency reported.

Clean energy investment surpasses the estimated $1 trillion allocated to fossil fuels, which includes coal, gas and oil. In the past, the $2 trillion annual energy investment was evenly divided between fossil fuels and clean technologies.

