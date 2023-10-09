Churches committing to eco-friendly project

In the days leading up to the Synod, which began last Wednesday, several synod retreat meditations were presented to those preparing to participate in the global meeting of bishops in Rome. One of the meditations focussed on the meaning of Read more
No one knows for sure why Pope Francis chose to publish his responses to the dubia presented by five intransigent cardinals. My first thought was: Don’t swing at pitches in the dirt. And, it is tempting to observe that these Read more
A famous Zen koan asks: What is the sound of one hand clapping? A contemporary spiritual riddle might inquire: What is the sound of a woman leaving the Church? Neither has an answer. There is only silence. I re-entered Catholicism Read more
God is not in the minority… This is an assertion I can make only through faith and Scripture. I believe that God’s presence is expressed in every heart and in every reality, beyond the signs and words (religious or otherwise) Read more