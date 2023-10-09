  1. CathNews New Zealand
Churches committing to eco-friendly project

Monday, October 9th, 2023

Churches across 12 denominations in New Zealand have signed up to an international project called Eco Church to reduce their impact on the environment.

Chartwell Cooperating Church have installed their first round of solar panels, with plans to cover more of their roof in the future.

Solar power is a clean power source, compared to burning fossil fuels such as gas or coal. read more

