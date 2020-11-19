Polish cardinal dies after being disciplined by Vatican

Polish Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, retired archbishop of Wroclaw, died on Nov. 16. His death came 10 days after the publication of Vatican disciplinary measures against him related to sexual abuse.

Cardinal Gulbinowicz, who was 97 at the time of his death, had been hospitalized on Nov. 10.

The Vatican nunciature in Poland had announced on Nov. 6 that, in accordance with a Vatican decision, the cardinal was banned from all public appearances and ordered to pay compensation to a fund for the victims of clerical sexual abuse.

The notification also stipulated that his funeral could not be celebrated in the Wroclaw cathedral and that he was not to be buried there with his predecessors.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.