Quebec cardinal says new claims of sexual assault are ‘defamatory’

Attorneys representing a woman who has accused retired Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual assault say two other women have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault and other misconduct.

The cardinal has denied the claims and contended that the allegations of such “reprehensible behavior” only further defame him. He stressed the need for the judicial process to determine the truth.

The 79-year-old cardinal previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Pamela Groleau for her claims that the cardinal inappropriately kissed or touched her on four occasions, characterizing it as sexual assault.

The woman initially made these claims in an August 2021 class-action sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec concerning many priests, including those who allegedly abused children.

