Immigration NZ denied woman residency because she gave birth to rapist’s child

Immigration NZ authorities denied a woman New Zealand residency because she gave birth to her rapist’s child.

The case came to light in a recently-published decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, which the woman, identified only as IP, appealed to after her bid was denied.

The tribunal heard IP, a 22-year-old citizen of the Philippines, gave birth to a daughter when she was 14. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.