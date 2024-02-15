Scammers pose as agents to trick potential migrants

Immigration New Zealand is warning potential migrants to watch out for scam job offers and visas that seem too good to be true.

The agency says scams on social media and apps like WhatsApp are becoming more commonplace.

General manager of immigration compliance and investigation Steve Watson said unscrupulous people were targeting migrants wanting to come to New Zealand.

Tactics being used included charging an excessive amount of money for a job or promising something that was not within the conditions of a visa.

"All of the information and the one source of truth is on the Immigration NZ website."

