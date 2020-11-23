  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope post is a hoax of biblical proportions

Monday, November 23rd, 2020

A social media post claims Pope Francis has cancelled the Bible and proposed a new book to take its place.

The post features a photo of Pope Francis and a screenshot of an article from April 2018, which is headlined: “Pope Francis cancels The Bible and proposes to create a new book.” Continue reading

