Woman lived for 60 years on the Eucharist alone

Servant of God Floripes de Jesús, better known as Lola, was a Brazilian laywoman who lived on the Eucharist alone for 60 years.

At the age of 16, she fell out of a tree. The accident changed her life. She was left paraplegic and "her body changed – she no longer felt hungry, thirsty or sleepy. No remedy was effective," said Brazilian priest Gabriel Vila Verde, who recently shared Lola's story on social media.

News category: Odd Spot.