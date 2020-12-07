Philadelphia Catholics raise $1M for charity in a single day

A first-time fundraising effort by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has raised more than $1 million for over 100 beneficiaries – all in a single day.

As part of the #GivingTuesday effort Dec. 1, area faithful were urged to direct their contributions to the #iGiveCatholic campaign.

The initiative – in which more than 40 dioceses and archdioceses in the United States participate – enables donors to put their money where their faith is by directly supporting Catholic parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries.

Several weeks ago, the archdiocese partnered with the independent Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) to launch #iGiveCatholic in the five-county Philadelphia region. The response was one of “overwhelming generosity,” said Archbishop Nelson Pérez in a video message released Thursday evening, Dec. 3.

