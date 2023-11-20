Archdiocese launches program for ongoing formation of priests

In order to help priests grow and be supported in the future, the archdiocese is investing in their formation and development through a new effort called “Leading in a Renewed Church.”

The effort focuses on four areas: ongoing priest leadership formation, priest placement planning, priest growth plans and coaching.

Much of the program is part of a pilot with the Catholic Leadership Institute, which received a grant from the Lily Foundation for the program, but the archdiocese is tailoring aspects of it to the needs of local priests.

Each priest begins the initiative by completing a Priests Leadership Inventory from the institute.

The inventory asks priests about where they prefer to minister, how the Holy Spirit is calling them to minister in the future, what their gifts and skills are and what they identify as their challenges.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.