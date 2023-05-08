Auckland Bishop, Steve Lowe, has thanked everyone for donating to his Catholic Caring Foundation’s flood and cyclone appeals.

Lowe reports that 69 grants have been given to charities and agencies throughout greater Auckland to help families, people and communities in need.

“The outpouring of generosity throughout the country and overseas has been humbling,” he says.

“Your gifts have already helped so many begin their recovery from these severe weather events.”

Lowe says his Foundation is committed to supporting social services and community groups to reach those in need, especially families.

Mid-February, Lowe offered to expand the range of the Caring Foundation’s reach, calling it a national appeal that also covers the damage in the Hamilton and Palmerston North dioceses (ie Coromandel, Gisborne, Napier/Wairoa).

Donations – the stats

Lowe reports many donations helped the Caring Foundation gather tens of thousands of dollars.

They included:

1200 donors – individuals, parishes, schools, religious congregations, ethnic communities

27 schools – which held fundraising activities

Between them:

$621,000 was raised: $281,000 for the cyclone appeal; $340,000 for the flood appeal.

Lowe says some money has been sent to foodbanks, parishes and social agencies. Bedding, clothing and furniture have been frequently purchased items, he notes.

He says the donations were also used to help in some schools where the disasters had severely impacted students, helping students pay for school uniforms and stationery.

“Thank you for being a lifeline to our sisters and brothers in these challenging times.” Lowe says.

