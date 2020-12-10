Christmas provides reason for hope during pandemic

Pope Francis says the Christmas season provides a reason for hope during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his Sunday blessing this week, Francis commented that the Vatican’s Christmas tree – itself a symbolic reason for hope – went up last week in St. Peter’s Square.

Work is also underway to build the life-size Nativity scene next to it, Francis said.

Francis said symbols of Christmas – like the tree and the Nativity – “are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period.”

The faithful should remember the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus, he added.

They should lend a hand to the neediest, he said.

“There’s no pandemic, there’s no crisis that can extinguish this light.”

The Vatican hasn’t released the pope’s Christmas schedule.

If he follows his usual form, however, he will celebrate a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day.

The Vatican’s liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of COVID-19.

