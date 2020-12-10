  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Cardinal upholds ‘probable invalidity’ of confession by phone

Thursday, December 10th, 2020

Even though the world is facing a pandemic that may limit many people’s ability to celebrate the sacraments, particularly those people who are in isolation, quarantining or hospitalized with COVID-19, confession by phone is still most likely invalid, said Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, head of the Apostolic Penitentiary. Read more

