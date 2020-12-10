Terrorist who beheaded teacher given hero’s funeral

The terrorist who beheaded a French school teacher near Paris for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to his class has been given a hero’s funeral in his native Chechnya.

Footage shows mourners at the ceremony for Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, in his native village of Shalazi in the oil-rich Russian region.

The body of the killer who decapitated teacher Samuel Paty, and was lauded as a ‘lion of Islam’ at his funeral, had been returned from France on Saturday.

Anzorov was shot dead by French police minutes after the beheading in the Paris suburbs on October 16.

Some 200 people attended the Muslim funeral in snowy conditions, said BAZA media which reported Anzorov had been buried ‘with honours’.

News category: News Shorts, World.