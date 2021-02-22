  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Ageist greeting cards not funny

Monday, February 22nd, 2021

Age-stereotype birthday cards often “exaggerate the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, emphasize dramatic age-related physical changes, portray older adults as unattractive and cranky and suggest they lack sexual interest or have an inappropriate sexual interest,” writes Sheri Levy in “Psychology Today.”  Read more

