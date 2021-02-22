Hillsong founder Brian Houston moving into ‘support role’

Brian Houston, the founder and global senior pastor of scandal-plagued megachurch Hillsong, has revealed he’s transitioning into a “support role.”

The announcement comes amid the church’s barrage of multi-million dollar international lawsuits, his wife’s apology for body-shaming slurs and a hard-partying top staffer flaunting wild extramarital sex romps.

The 66-year-old told congregants the news at the Australia-based church’s annual Vision Sunday event this weekend.

While Houston and his controversial sex-book-author wife Bobbie will continue to be involved in Hillsong, he will be shifting responsibility for what is the crux of the empire to Gary Clarke, who is currently the lead pastor of Hillsong’s UK branch, he explained.

