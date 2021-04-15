Polish church welcomes police ‘regret’ for intrusion

Prominent Catholic clergy have welcomed a statement of regret by Metropolitan Police officials for a Good Friday raid on a south London church, during which the Polish congregation was threatened with fines and arrest for allegedly infringing coronavirus restrictions.

“The word regret says a great deal – we feel the situation has been clarified, while our parishioners have seen how the police are ready to assuage and repair feelings”, said Fr Aleksander Dasik, assistant priest at Balham’s Christ the King parish.

“The police have understood things well and have told us the incident gave them much to think and reflect about, so such events won’t happen again. They’ve also assured us they’ll look at places of worship in a more particular way in future”.

News category: News Shorts, World.