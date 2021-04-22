  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
A film director and a soccer player to be ordained by Pope

Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

Pope Francis will ordain nine deacons to the priesthood at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, 25 April.

Among those who are to be ordained are Samuel Piermarini, who gave up a promising football career and Riccardo Cendamo, a former film director. Read more

