Christians gather to mark 175 years of biblical engagement in New Zealand

Taranaki Christians will gather together on Friday to celebrate 175 years of the Bible Society in New Zealand.

The event is a milestone and chance for the organisation’s leadership to meet and talk with supporters, Bible Society programme director Graeme Milne said.

The organisation was established in New Zealand in 1846 and 2021 marks the 175th anniversary, Milne said.

There are now 150 Bible Society groups worldwide, helping translate and distribute the book to millions, as well as advocating its place in modern society through the United Bible Societies group, he said. Read more

