Social agencies warn of child poverty issues

Only a small percentage of children will be lifted out of poverty over the next three years by Budget announcements last week, Tauranga social agencies have been told.

About 40 members of social agencies gathered to discuss the effects of the Budget announcements on child poverty at a breakfast meeting organised by the local Western Bay Child Poverty Action Group.

Speaker Janet McAllister from CPAG says the announcements last week looked like three genres of movies – a wannabe blockbuster, an unexpected romance and a creeping horror.

She says one in five children are living in food insecurity in New Zealand, and this figure was higher among Maori and Pasifika.Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.