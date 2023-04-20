UN report highlights Kiwi children ‘left behind’ in poverty

Persistent child poverty rates in Aotearoa New Zealand signal a failure to recognise the legal rights of the child consistent with the Articles of the UN Convention, according to a report by Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

CPAG is concerned groups of children have been ‘left behind’ in recent attempts to reduce poverty, and more needs to be done.

Also, there is no comprehensive ‘code of compliance’ to ensure new legislation is consistent with the provisions and principles of the UN Convention.

“We acknowledge steps taken in recent years to reduce child poverty, but there remain significant inequities in child poverty rates for Māori, Pasifika, children with a disability and children of sole parents,” report author Dr Dana Wensley said.

Consideration should be given to strengthening domestic law and policy to incorporate the UN Convention, particularly in relation to ‘best interests of the child’, the Social Security Act, and the Working for Families Package, she added. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.