Hungary passes law barring pornography, pro-LGBT content for minors

Hungary’s parliament has passed a sex crimes law that includes elements aiming to protect children, barring providing pornography and content that promotes gender reassignment and homosexuality to anyone under age 18.

Backers of the law emphasized the need to protect children and to support parents, though the move has drawn criticism from the Hungarian opposition parties, LGBT activists, NGOs, and the U.S. embassy.

Citing the need to ensure “the protection of children’s rights,” the law says, “pornography and content that depicts sexuality for its own purposes or that promotes deviation from gender identity, gender reassignment and homosexuality shall not be made available to persons under the age of 18.”

