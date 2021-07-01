Biden’s Catholic parish in DC won’t deny Communion to Massgoers

The Catholic parish in Washington that President Joe Biden often visits for Sunday Mass said in a statement following the contentious US bishops’ meeting that it has no plans to deny Communion to those participating in its liturgical celebrations.

Referencing the bishops’ overwhelming June 18 decision to begin drafting a document originally conceived to address whether pro-choice Catholic politicians like Biden should receive Communion, the parish council of Holy Trinity Catholic Church said the parish has a “long history of welcoming all” to its Masses.

“Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” the council said in a posting on the parish’s website.

