Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington DC has suggested that President Joe Biden exhibits characteristics of a ‘Cafeteria Catholic’, selectively embracing aspects of the faith while disregarding others.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Gregory expressed his view on Biden’s faith, acknowledging sincerity but highlighting inconsistencies.

“I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts” Gregory replied.

“There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a “cafeteria Catholic”- you choose that which is attractive and dismiss that which is challenging.”

Biden a “devout Catholic”

Biden has repeatedly described himself as a “devout Catholic” who attends church regularly. The White House has also used the term to describe Biden when defending his aggressive pro-choice stance on abortion.

CBS News host Ed O’Keefe pressed Gregory, asking the country’s first Black cardinal to identify aspects of the faith that Biden had forgotten.

Gregory told the host that while he admires him “tremendously”, he hoped Biden would be more explicit in his personal belief as it relates to “life issues” instead of manipulating dimensions of the faith for his “political advantage”.

“I would say there are things, especially in terms of life issues, there are things that he chooses to ignore, or he uses the current situation as a political pawn rather than saying ‘Look, my church believes this, I’m a good Catholic, I would like to believe this.’ Rather than to twist and turn some dimensions of the faith as a political advantage” Gregory said.

Abortion stance “incoherence”

Biden’s stance on abortion, diverging from Catholic doctrine, has drawn criticism from many Catholics.

Pope Francis himself criticised Biden’s views on abortion in July 2021. Francis argued that Biden’s faith and pro-choice views were a display of “incoherence”.

His observance of National Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday prompted accusations of overshadowing the Christian holiday.

However, Biden wrote on Easter Sunday: “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection.”

Biden is the second Catholic US president after the late John F Kennedy.

News category: World.