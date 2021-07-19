Cuban bishops call for dialogue as island reels from protests

The Cuban bishops’ conference called on the island’s government and protesters to “listen to each other” and avoid violence.

The country is reeling from demonstrations sparked by food shortages, power outages and worsening economic conditions.

The protests which broke out July 11 were the largest in decades.

They were quickly repressed by the island’s communist government, which arrested dozens of people and cut access to the internet.

They also detained — and then released — a priest who was trying to protect young protesters from police.

In a statement published July 12, the bishops said thousands of people have taken to the streets of Cuba to protest the “deterioration of social and economic conditions”.

